Korea Destinations: New Lights Add Beautiful Night Views to Nation’s Longest Cable Car

Located in South Gyeongsang Province, the Sacheon Ocean Cable Car has added more night lights to attract more tourists to enjoy the stunning views of the local scenery.

The 2.43-kilometer cable car is the nation’s longest and provides stunning views of the oceans and mountains — a first that combines both on the 25-minute ride.

The service provides 45 cars that can transport 1,300 passengers per hour, also has 15 Crystal cars with glass floors that provide views from as high as 74 meters.

Along the route, Changseon, Samcheonpo Bridge, and the green sea, bamboo forests, the windmill at Chongno Park and nearby uninhabited islands provide spectacular views.

The new night lights are along Samcheonpo Bridge and the Daebang Tourist Complex until the middle of September and will run from 8 pm until 11 pm daily.

Fares for the cable car are 15,000 won for adults and 12,000 won for children. Crystal cabins are 20,000 won for adults and 17,000 won for children.

It runs from 9 am to 6 pm and to 7 pm on weekends until the end of October when it changes into its winter operating hours.