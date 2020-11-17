Korea Destinations: New Seopirang Village in Tongyeong Becomes a Popular Nightspot

Seopirang in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang province, has opened as a second Dongpirang and will become a part of the 10 themed tours in the region organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The city recently completed and opened the night landscape project which has become a comfortable resting place for residents and tourists looking to enjoy nature at night.

The 620 million won project transformed the former red-light district that was shunned by locals into a major tourist attraction complete with gobo lights installed around the walking trails and the 99-step Seoporu.

At the entrance of the park, photos of local landmarks and a poem by Park Gyeong-ri welcome visitors to the popular mural village.

The light show turns on at sunset and remain on until midnight.