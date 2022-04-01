Image: Yangsan City
Korea Destinations: Night Scenery Lighting Added to Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Road in Yangsan

The city of Yangsan turned on the nighttime landscape lights of the Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Road and completed preparations to welcome springtime visitors by controlling traffic in some sections until April 3rd.

The Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Road (Mulgeum 774-2), which has the largest and most colorful cherry blossom paths in Yangsan, is a place where the cherry blossom festival is held during the flowering period from the end of March to the beginning of April.

The Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Road is an embankment road of about 4km from Mulgeum to Hopo, and night scenery lighting has been installed on 800m of them.

With a total project cost of 300 million won, colorful night scenery lights were installed on both sides of the causeway to enjoy the cherry blossoms in full bloom during the day, and colorful lighting at night creating a beautiful and romantic atmosphere like a fantastic light tunnel completely different from the daytime.

The project section is in the direction of Huangshan Park (810m) and Mulgeum Station (488m). In the direction of Huangshan Park, a total of 32 streetlights with tree RGB projection lights were installed, and 14 of them were replaced with park lights to make the center of the lamp colorful. One light was built in, and the four colors were sequentially illuminated upwards from the trees, giving you a fantastic atmosphere as if you were walking through a tunnel of light.

In the direction of Mulgeum Station, large snowflake lights and star-shaped cubic lights were installed with beautiful colored lights of jewels, and the dandelion lights were lit 360 degrees on the scepter, conveying “love and happiness”, the flower language of dandelions.

With this project, every year, during the cherry blossom season, night scenery lighting can be used to create a more festive atmosphere, and in autumn and winter, tree projection lamps are lit with different colors to increase the usability for each season and operate it to become a unique driver course in the region.

blank
