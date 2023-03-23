TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Nighttime Tours of Gyeongbok Palace Return in April

Haps Staff

Nighttime tours to one of Seoul’s most popular tourist attractions will return in April for two months.

Visitors can once again enjoy the splendor of Gyeongbok Palace at night.

The Cultural Heritage Association has announced that tours will take place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays through May 31. The palace will also not be open on April 26 through May2.

Foreign nationals and those over 65 can also buy tickets on-site.

Visitors who arrive in a hanbok may be eligible for free entry.

