Korea Destinations: Nighttime Tours of Gyeongbok Palace Return in April

Nighttime tours to one of Seoul’s most popular tourist attractions will return in April for two months.

Though the tours will be scaled back due to social distancing measures, visitors can once again enjoy the splendor of Gyeongbok Palace at night.

The Cultural Heritage Association has announced that tours will take place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays through May 31. The palace will also not be open on April 30.

Only 2,000 people will be allowed entry daily, and tickets that cost 3,000 won can be purchased on 11Street.

Foreign nationals and those over 65 can also buy tickets on-site.

Visitors who arrive in a hanbok may be eligible for free entry.

