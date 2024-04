Nighttime tours to one of Seoul’s most popular tourist attractions will return in May for 25 days.

Visitors can once again enjoy the splendor of Gyeongbok Palace at night.

The Cultural Heritage Association has announced that tours will take place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays from May 8 to June 2. The palace will also not be open on May 17 to 19.

Foreign nationals and those over 65 can also buy tickets on-site.

Last year, nearly 275,000 people visited the event.