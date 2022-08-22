Korea Destinations: Nighttime Tours of Gyeongbok Palace Return in September

Nighttime tours to one of Seoul’s most popular tourist attractions will return in September where visitors can once again enjoy the splendor of Gyeongbok Palace at night.

The Palace Relics Headquarters of the Cultural Heritage Administration announced that a night tour of the Gyeongbokgung Palace will take place from September 1 to November 6 for the second half of the year.

Night viewing will be open from Wednesday to Sunday of each week. Visiting hours are from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with admission accepted until 8:30 pm.

Admission can be booked in advance online or purchased on-site.