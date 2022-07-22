Image: Gyeongnam province
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Nine Eco-Friendly Tourist Sites to Visit in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff

For those looking for an eco-friendly vacation this summer, Gyeongnam province has introduced nine eco-tourism sites where you can experience various ecological environments and soothe your body and mind this upcoming summer vacation season.

Ecotourism sites are designated by the Ministry of Environment and Gyeongnam province as areas with high ecological conservation value and excellent scenery

The nine sites include:

— Junam Reservoir in Changwon

— Hwapocheon in Gimhae

— Sajapyeong Wetland and Jaeyaksan in Miryang

Changnyeong and Upo Wetland in Namhae

— Goehang Wetland in Haman

— Hadong Carbon-Free VillageGeochangpowon

 — Jeongyangneup in Hapcheon

Ecotourism areas are non-face-to-face, safe tourist destinations where you can see, hear and become aware of the existence of various living things

The trails and promenades created in each eco-tourism site are good for families, lovers, and friends, and you can walk alone while enjoying the scenery and sounds of nature. 

There is also an ecology interpreter, where visitors can hear information and stories about the natural environment.

In addition, the eco-learning hall located in the eco-tourism sites provides information on the living things of the region, so you can learn about nature and participate in the eco-experience program operated by the eco-tourism center or local eco-tourism councilThe ecological experience program consists of a variety of materials with local characteristics.

In Dumo Village near Anggang Bay in Namhae, the ‘Scourge Crab Spawning Ecology Observation Program‘ is operated on the 15th and 30th days of the lunar calendar from July to AugustThe thief crab spends its larval period in the sea and is adapted to the land. In summer, it is a program where you can see them cross the coastal road and go to the seaIf you make a reservation through the Namhae-gun Ecotourism Council, you can have a good experience with a natural ecology guide.

In Hadong Carbon-Free Village, you can listen to the explanation of the snow mountain wetland tour program with a natural environment interpreter if you make a reservation in advance for a family group or more than 5 people.

At Jeongyangneup in Hapcheon, you can set a theme for each month of the ecological experience program, listen to the ecology explanation of Jeongyangneupand experience making at the Ecology Learning Center. eco-tourism areas operate various eco-experience programs for free or for a fee (KRW 3,000 to KRW 10,000).

For other details, please inquire at the city/gun environment department or the local ecotourism council.

Some of the programs are free while others charge a small fee for entrance.
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
73 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 