Korea Destinations: Nonsan Strawberry Festival

Home to some of Korea’s tastiest strawberries, the festival invites visitors to pick (and eat) as many strawberries as they can, not to mention purchase any number of strawberry treats to take home.

In addition to the food are fireworks, an exhibition, hands-on activities, and a visit to Nonsan’s specialty market.

Participation in picking is limited and registration is needed, however, the site is only in Korean.

Event Information

Dates: March 8-12

Location: Nonsancheon Stream and Strawberry Field

Address: 522, Jungang-ro, Nonsan-si, Chungcheongnam-do

 

