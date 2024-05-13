Korea Destinations: Nosan Park Transformed Into a Nighttime Light Park

The ‘Nosan Light Park Creation Project,’ in Sacheon, has recently opened, transforming Nosan Park’s evenings into a nighttime hot spot for visitors.

The project introduces landscape lighting and media art along the coastal area of Samcheonpo Port, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Divided into six distinct areas, including a forest path and a flowering seaside trail, the park dazzles with vibrant displays inspired by ‘Nosan’s old memories and culture’ and the ‘Lyric poetry of light.’

Outdoor media art videos enhance the ambiance, weaving local history and symbolism into the colorful tapestry of lights.