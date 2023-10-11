Image: Jinju City
Korea Destinations: Olbaem Night Market in Jinju

Jinju City has announced the extension of the ‘Olbaem Saturday Night Market’ during the October festival period.

This unique night market, situated in the arcade section of Jinju Nongae Market, has been operating every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. since August this year.

Its mission is to reinvigorate the local traditional market and draw in both night owls and tourists. With a weekly visitor count of around 2,000 people, it has quickly become a regional hotspot.

During the October festival season, they have extended the market’s opening days until October 22nd, the grand finale.

The Olbaem Night Market boasts 15 distinctive food stalls offering a delightful array of dishes, including beef bulsushi, pork jeon, flat mixed dumplings, whole octopus jok, boneless chicken feet, and jjondeugi.

Particularly during this festival period, they are showcasing ‘Jinju Jinmaek,’ their locally brewed craft beer made from native sitki wheat.

Beyond the culinary delights, the market offers an enjoyable sensory experience, featuring busking performances, various events, and interactive activities.

The flea market event held during the festival serves as a platform for locals to connect, communicate, and harmonize, promoting a sense of community and camaraderie.

