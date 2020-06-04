TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Opening Days for Korea's Summer Beach Operations

Beaches around the country are starting to partially open up their summer operations around the nation as coronavirus concerns have brought delays to openings around the country.

Authorities are continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation around the nation, so dates may be changed depending on the situation.

Here’s a look at the projected opening days for some of the more popular public beaches around Korea.

Haeundae Beach — June 1

Songjeong Beach — June 1

Daejeon Beach – June 15

Hyubjae Beach — June 24

Gwangalli Beach — July 1

Joongmoon Beach — July 1

Ulwangri Beach — July 1

Sokcho Beach — July 5

Jeongdongjin Beach — July 5

Wolpo Beach — July 6

Guryong Beach — July 6

Chunjangdae Beach — July 6

Ggotji Beach – July 6

Muchangpo Beach — July 13

Though quite unusual, the swimming season at beaches in Korea is usually limited to July and August.

Image by Manfred Richter from Pixabay 

