Korea Destinations: Pet-Friendly Travel in Gyeongnam Province

The number of cases involving companion animals during forest recreation and welfare activities in Gyeongnam province has been increasing, along with the overall population of domestic companion animals.

To accommodate this trend, the Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest will begin a pilot operation allowing companion animals in two guest rooms from July 12th to December 31st, 2023.

The plan also includes securing a budget of KRW 400 million for the future development of a dedicated companion animal area, featuring new professional guest rooms and a companion animal playground.

Hamyang-gun’s Wild Ginseng Natural Recreation Forest has already become the nation’s first companion animal-specialized natural recreation forest.

From August 1st, 2023, the Forest Recreation Center will be operating a companion animal room on a trial basis. Starting from January next year, all rooms will be open for pets.

Similarly, Gujaebong Natural Recreation Forest in Hadong-gun will pilot the use of one forest house room, the pine tree room, from August 7th, 2023, with plans to expand and address necessary improvements.

Reservations for rooms in these pet-friendly Natural Recreation Forests can be made through the Forest Outing e-website.

However, visitors must adhere to certain precautions, such as checking pet registration before making reservations, allowing a maximum of two dogs per room weighing under 15 kg, and ensuring that dogs have been vaccinated against mad cow disease.

Designated trails must be used, and dogs must be leashed with a safety rope and accompanied by waste bags. Restrictions apply to aggressive dogs, dogs with certain diseases, and dogs in heat.

According to the ‘2023 Korean Companion Animal Report’ by KB Financial Holdings Management Research Institute, as of the end of 2022, 25.7% of households in South Korea (5.52 million households) owned companion animals, totaling 12.62 million animals.

Over half of pet owners (53.2%) express concern about leaving their companions alone, and 47.8% have given up traveling due to their pets’ needs.