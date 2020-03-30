Korea Destinations: Phoenix Sculpture Installed at the Fountain in Jinju Bonggok Square

The city of Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province opened up its newest tourist attraction, a symbolic phoenix ‘Bonhuang’ statue installed in the middle of the fountain at Bonggok Square.

Made from bronze casting and installed inside the fountain at Bonggok Square, the phoenix artwork depicts the legend of Bibongsan in Jinju, and the top of the artwork depicts the phoenix, egg, and nest. Polynesian leaves and fruit were engraved around the nest.

Since ancient times, Jinju has used many phoenix-related names, such as ‘Bibong‘, ‘Daebong‘, ‘Bongaljari‘ and ‘Kamamot‘, and is also a symbol of the region.

The installation of this phoenix sculpture at the fountain is said to symbolize the people’s desire for the Phoenix to fly back to Jinju and make it prosperous.

The operation of the fountain is from 11 am to 10 pm in late March to early November.

Landscape lighting and sculptures are planned to be lit year-round from sunset to midnight.