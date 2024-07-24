Korea Destinations: Plan Your Autumn Travel Around South Korea

Autumn in South Korea offers an ideal travel experience with perfect weather and stunning landscapes.

With just a few months to go, it’s never to late to plan your autumn getaway.

Whether planning a romantic getaway or a family vacation, here are some must-see spots:

Jeju Island — Jeju Island transforms into a picturesque array of orange, yellow, and red in autumn. Enjoy a scenic bike ride, hike up Seongsan Ilchulbong for panoramic views, or visit the Cheonjiyeon and Jeongbang waterfalls. Museums like the Jeju Trick Art Museum and Teddy Bear Museum provide additional entertainment.

Nami Island — Nami Island, famous for its beautiful tree-lined paths, is a favorite fall destination. It’s featured in many dramas, including “Winter Sonata.” Stroll or bike around the island, take a boat ride, or try the zipline for aerial views. Combine your visit with a trip to Gangchon Rail Park and Petite France.

Boseong Green Tea Fields — For tea lovers, the Boseong Green Tea Fields offer terraced rows of tea plants. Various trails lead to scenic spots like the Ocean Observatory. Sample green tea treats at the on-site café and pick up souvenirs. Boseong is a perfect day trip from Seoul or Busan.

Gyeongju — Known as an open-air museum, Gyeongju is rich in historical sites like Wolseong, Hwangnyongsa Temple, and the Gyeongju National Museum. Visit the Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village and Bomun Lake for cultural experiences and relaxation.

Andong — Andong combines beautiful landscapes with cultural heritage. Visit the Hahoe Folk Village and Dosanseowon Confucian Academy, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Attend the Andong Mask Dance Festival for a cultural treat.

Hongcheon — Ideal for families, Hongcheon offers outdoor activities like kayaking and fishing on the Hongcheon River. Visit Vivaldi Park Ocean World, Alpaca World, and the vibrant Hongcheon Ginkgo Forest in October.