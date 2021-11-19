Korea Destinations: Pohang International Fireworks Festival

This year’s Pohang International Fireworks Festival which takes place today and tomorrow will be held in line with the new normal era using YouTube and Metaverse under the theme of “Raising the Light of Hope in Pohang!”

Although this festival is not holding a large international fireworks show as the previous ones, a “Drone Fireworks Show,” which presents a new performance by combining 300 drones and fireworks performance with a message of hope.

This year’s Pohang International Fireworks Festival can be viewed online using the YouTube “Pohang International Fireworks Festival” channel and Metaverse Pohang.

The program includes Metaverse Pohang, an Opening Ceremony and Performance, a Drone Fireworks Show, the Black Eagles Air Show on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., a Light Theme Zone, a Flame of Hope, and other various programs

Held at Yeongildae Beach each year, the festival is now in its 18th year.