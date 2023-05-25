Image: Pohang International Fireworks Festival
Korea Destinations: Pohang International Fireworks Festival

The Pohang International Fireworks Festival gets underway today for three days of fun and excitement.

Held at Yeongildae Beach in Pohang, the city comes alive with a host of activities for families and tourists alike.

According to the Visit Korea website, daily fireworks shows, including the main show on Saturday night are just part of the fun.

Busking, parades, street performances, street art, food stalls and international culture exchange programs are just a few of the things you can expect to see.

The festival runs from May 26 to 28.

Pohang International Fireworks Festival

Dates: May 26-28

Website: www.pchf.or.kr (only Korean)

