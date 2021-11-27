Korea Destinations: Pohang Space Walk

Recently opened, Pohang Space Walk is the country’s largest walkable art installation located in Hwanho Park.

Resembling a rollercoaster with a 25-meter height, its 717 steps across 333-meters offer great views of the city, including Youngil Bay and Youngildae Beach.

Designed by German artists Heiki Mutter and Ulrich Genth, it can accommodate 250 people at the same time.

The installation which was made by 317 tons of steel made by POSCO, is expected to become a permanent attraction for the city along with Park1538, the steel company’s new museum.

According to Korea Bizwire, POSCO signed an agreement with the city government of Pohang in April 2019 to develop a new park attraction and spent 11.7 billion won (US$9.89 million) to build the new landmark.

The company is planning to donate the art installation to the city of Pohang.

The attraction is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.