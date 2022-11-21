Image: Sinan County
Korea Destinations: Purple Islands in Sinan County

Located approximately 400 kilometers southwest of Seoul, Sinan County in Jeollanam-do is the perfect place for those looking for a unique travel destination in Korea.

The unique “Purple Islands” are actually Banwol and Park-ji Islands, located off the coast of Anjwa Island.

Image: Sinan County

They have become a popular destination for its Instagrammable and picturesque backdrops, many with the color purple as its theme.

Many of the island’s facilities, including bridges, stores, roads, and roofs are in the color purple and the easy walking trails make it a great day to spend outdoors.

Image: Sinan County

Tickets to enter the islands cost 3,000 won for adults, 2,000 won for teenagers, and 1,000 won for seniors and children.

Those wearing purple may also get free admission.

