Korea Destinations: Recommendations For This Weekend’s Namhae Garlic and Hanwoo Festival

The 17th Namhae Garlic and Hanwoo Festival will be held from June 10 to 12 at the Namhae Exile Literature Museum and Namhae-eup.

Starting with the opening concert, you can enjoy the Fly High multi-show, cooking class, rice cake making, busking performances, and water pedal boat experience, and you can also purchase garlic and Korean beef at a special price.

For a one-day course in Namhae-gun, we recommend Sheep Farm to the Namhae Garlic Hanwoo Festival, Darengi Village, Geumsan Boriam, and the German Village.

If you have time, we suggest that you experience the thrill of the Sulli Trapeze, where you can enjoy the superb view of the blue sea and the blue sky at once, or try paragliding floating in the sky.

As delicacies of Namhae, we suggest anchovy sashimi, anchovy ssambap, and abalone mulsae.