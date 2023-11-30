Korea Destinations: Romantic Lantern Festival at Sandulsori Arboretum

The Romantic Lantern Festival, hosted at Sandulsori Arboretum in Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do near Seoul, invites visitors to immerse themselves in a captivating play of light.

Visitors can embrace the festival’s brilliance by enjoying complimentary lantern rentals.

This event not only illuminates the night sky but also offers a plethora of daytime activities, creating a holistic experience for all who attend.

By day, the arboretum unfolds a special menu of experiences, including a foot bath, a barefoot walking experience, and a bakery and cafe to enjoy some sweet treats.

As daylight transitions into evening, the garden transforms into a fantastical canvas, bathed in vibrant hues courtesy of the mesmerizing light festival.

The ambiance is enhanced by the romantic and healing sounds of the surrounding mountains, providing a unique and tranquil setting.

Admission to the event is 6,000 won and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until the end of March 2024.