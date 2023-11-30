Image: sandulsori.co.kr
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Romantic Lantern Festival at Sandulsori Arboretum

By Haps Staff

The Romantic Lantern Festival, hosted at Sandulsori Arboretum in Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do near Seoul, invites visitors to immerse themselves in a captivating play of light.

Visitors can embrace the festival’s brilliance by enjoying complimentary lantern rentals.

This event not only illuminates the night sky but also offers a plethora of daytime activities, creating a holistic experience for all who attend.

By day, the arboretum unfolds a special menu of experiences, including a foot bath, a barefoot walking experience, and a bakery and cafe to enjoy some sweet treats.

As daylight transitions into evening, the garden transforms into a fantastical canvas, bathed in vibrant hues courtesy of the mesmerizing light festival.

The ambiance is enhanced by the romantic and healing sounds of the surrounding mountains, providing a unique and tranquil setting.

Admission to the event is 6,000 won and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until the end of March 2024.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Sacheon Sea Cable Car to Undergo Maintainance From December 4-8

Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

Korea Destinations: Jeju’s Manor Blanc Camellia Flower Tangerine Experience Festival

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Korea Destinations: Daegu’s E-World Starlight Festival

Korea Destinations: Cheongdo Provence Christmas Santa Village Light Festival

The Latest

Busan to Crackdown on Businesses Harmful to Adolescents

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2023 Busan International Liquor & Wine Expo Taking Place This Weekend

Luxury Hotel Buffet Prices Rise as Year-end Gatherings Return

Gimhae to Hold Meat Tasting Events on Saturday’s

A Tribute to Pema Tseden

Busan
clear sky
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
59 %
1kmh
0 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 