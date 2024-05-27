Image: Miryang City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Roses in Bloom at Miryang Rose Garden

By Haps Staff

At the rose garden on the banks of the Miryang River in Sammun-dong, roses, known as the queen of flowers, are in full bloom.

The rose garden, built on an area of ​​6,400 m2 in the area around 435-4 Sammun-dong, is growing into a tourist attraction visited by not only citizens but also many visitors from nearby areas, with over 35,000 roses in full bloom since late May.

The city recently planted about 400 roses and refurbished old rest facilities, such as chairs and shade canopies, so that visitors to the rose garden can relax and enjoy them comfortably.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gyeongnam Celebrates Opening of Korea Aerospace Administration

Butterfly Experience Zone at Nature Love Learning Center Opens in Changwon

Korea Destinations: Jinju’s Railroad Culture Park

Korea Destinations: Ulsan Rose Festival

2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour Announced

Sacheon City to Hold KBS Open Concert to Commemorate the Opening of the Aerospace Administration

The Latest

Busan and Maritime Institutions to Launch Underwater Marine Debris Collection Initiative

Gyeongnam Celebrates Opening of Korea Aerospace Administration

New Direct Flights from Busan to Bali and Jakarta, Increased Busan-Ulaanbaatar Services Announced

Eat Like a Local: Perfectly Grilled Galbi Ribs at Kkangtong Galbi

Experience ‘Movies and Food’ at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

17th Busan Port Festival to Take Place This Weeeknd

Busan
overcast clouds
19.3 ° C
19.3 °
19.3 °
66 %
2kmh
100 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 