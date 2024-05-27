Korea Destinations: Roses in Bloom at Miryang Rose Garden

At the rose garden on the banks of the Miryang River in Sammun-dong, roses, known as the queen of flowers, are in full bloom.

The rose garden, built on an area of ​​6,400 m2 in the area around 435-4 Sammun-dong, is growing into a tourist attraction visited by not only citizens but also many visitors from nearby areas, with over 35,000 roses in full bloom since late May.

The city recently planted about 400 roses and refurbished old rest facilities, such as chairs and shade canopies, so that visitors to the rose garden can relax and enjoy them comfortably.