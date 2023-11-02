Korea Destinations: Sacheon Air Show Held This Weekend

Scheduled for two action-packed days from November 4th to 5th, this year’s Sacheon Air Show will move from the secure premises of Sacheon Airfield to the vibrant setting of Samcheonpo Bridge Park.

The Air Force’s 3rd Training Wing will participate, and Sacheon City, Gyeongsnam province, and Korea Aerospace Industries Co., Ltd. will host the event, setting the stage for an unforgettable extravaganza.

The ‘2023 Sacheon Air Show’ promises an array of day and night events, seamlessly intertwined with Sacheon’s key tourist attractions, including the Sacheon Sea Cable Car, Aquarium, and Gaksan.

With an aim to transform the show into an immersive festival, the organizers have curated family-centric experiences like the Black Eagles team autograph sessions, captivating magic performances, and enthralling paper airplane acrobatics demonstrations, ensuring an unforgettable time for visitors of all ages.

As part of efforts to foster aerospace interest among the youth, several engaging events will take place, such as the inaugural Sacheon Aerospace Education Festival, the National Model Aircraft Contest, and the 2nd Paper Airplane Contest, organized by the Sacheon Office of Education.

For more detailed information about the ‘2023 Sacheon Air Show,’ visit the official website airshow.sacheon.go.kr.

Key Highlights:

Official Event: A ceremonial performance, drone light show, and fireworks display at Samcheonpo Bridge Park on November 4th, featuring celebrated artists like So Chan-hwi, Koyotae, Kim Hye-jin, Choi Yun-ha, and Ddol Gangs.

National Model Aircraft Competition on November 4th at Samcheonpo Sports Complex and the 2nd Paper Airplane Competition on November 11th at Sacheon City Gymnasium, with registration open until November 9th.

Promotional and Exhibition Hall: Offering aerospace-related experiential education and a glimpse into the 4th industrial revolution’s cutting-edge advancements, including drones, VR, AR, coding, and robotics, for an enriching family experience.

Black Eagles Team Performances: Witness breathtaking aerobatic displays by the Black Eagles team on November 4th and 5th, with autograph sessions and photo opportunities. The two aerobatic flights of 25 minutes will take place at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Special Conferences: Future Air Mobility and Space Industry International Conference, 2023 Flight Test Seminar, and Aerospace Industry Seminar, each offering insights into the cutting-edge aerospace industry, slated for early November.

Side Events: A diverse range of attractions and entertainment programs, featuring the Air Force military band, Samcheonpo High School Taekwondo demonstrations, busking, dance performances, magic shows, bubble shows, puppet shows, and quiz events, ensuring a rich and engaging experience for all attendees.