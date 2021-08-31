Korea Destinations: Sacheon Cable Car Recreational Forest Opens

The Sacheon Cable Car Recreational Forest has finally opened after three years of construction.

Located at 242-45 Silan-gil, Sacheon-si (3-4 Silan-dong) in Gyeongsangnam-do, the 39.4 hectare recreational forest is being described as a great place for healing your mind, especially amongst its 20 hectares of Cyprus trees.

In the dense forest and valley, accommodation of 22 rooms (11 one-rooms, 5 two-rooms, and 6 double-story), 15 camping decks and shower facilities, experience trails, forest playgrounds, and children’s water parks were installed.

Accommodation rates vary on the number of people and the season and can range from 15,000 won to 30,000 won.

Reservations are needed

The forest is full of breathtaking views and offers a tranquil respite from city life.

Admission to the park is 1,000 won for adults, 700 won for students, and 400 won children, though no entrance fees are collected during the winter season from December to February. It’s open 9 am to 6 pm daily.