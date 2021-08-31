Image: Sacheon-gun
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Sacheon Cable Car Recreational Forest Opens

Haps Staff

The Sacheon Cable Car Recreational Forest has finally opened after three years of construction.

Located at 242-45 Silan-gil, Sacheon-si (3-4 Silan-dong) in Gyeongsangnam-do, the 39.4 hectare recreational forest is being described as a great place for healing your mind, especially amongst its 20 hectares of Cyprus trees.

In the dense forest and valley, accommodation of 22 rooms (11 one-rooms, 5 two-rooms, and 6 double-story), 15 camping decks and shower facilities, experience trails, forest playgrounds, and children’s water parks were installed.

Image: Sacheon-gun

Accommodation rates vary on the number of people and the season and can range from 15,000 won to 30,000 won.

Reservations are needed

The forest is full of breathtaking views and offers a tranquil respite from city life.

Image: Sacheon-gun

Admission to the park is 1,000 won for adults, 700 won for students, and 400 won children, though no entrance fees are collected during the winter season from December to February. It’s open 9 am to 6 pm daily.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
27 ° C
27 °
25.1 °
78 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
27 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 