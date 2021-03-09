Korea Destinations: Sacheon’s Yonghyeon Coastal Road Emerging as Trendy Life Shot Spot

Yonghyeon-myeon’s Light Rainbow Coastal Road is becoming a popular hot spot on the Korean domestic travel itinerary for those looking to take some unique photos.

After being featured on KBS’s Good Morning Korea “View of the World”, it is gaining popularity as a day trip destination with Instagram-worthy backdrops in beautiful nature.

The popular “When Loving is Stained” installation by artist Choi Byeong-soo along the breakwater of Daepo Village in Namyang-dong is a beautiful backdrop along with the sunset and has become the place for couples new and old to take that magical photo together.

Sacheon-gun is continuing to improve the area by adding information booths, photo zones, and rest areas.