Korea Destinations: Gwangju’s Sajik Park & Observatory

The neighborhood of Yangnim-dong in Gwangju, which boasts a variety of modern and contemporary architecture and dense groves of massive 100-year-old trees, is its very own museum of history, art, culture and architecture.

Gwangju’s Sajik Park was created on the original site of an altar to deities of the state.

The restored altar stands inside the park, along with the Monument to the Sacrifice of Police Officers in Yeosu-Suncheon Rebellion and the Korean War, Yangpajeong Pavilion, Gwandeokjeong Pavilion, a multi-purpose sports field, and an observatory that offers visitors a panoramic view of the city.

The park boasts a remarkable variety of trees and flowers, and when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom in April, the park is lit at night for evening strolls under the cherry blossom trees, making it a popular springtime attraction.

Park Operating Hours

Park
Always Open

Observatory
In Summer Session, Mar. to Nov.
09:00 ~ 22:00

In Winter Session, Dec. to Feb.
09:00 ~ 21:00

 

