Korea Destinations: Samdong-myeon ‘Bee Cosmos Flower Field’ in Namhae

The flower garden located at 667 Geumsong-ri, covering an area of 4,376 square meters along National Road No. 3 in Samdong-myeon, Namhae-gun has emerged as a popular tourist destination.

This captivating flower field showcased the vibrant bloom of poppies last May, and currently, the area is adorned with the enchanting beauty of cosmos flowers in full bloom.

Visitors are drawn to the flower garden by the presence of a striking large bee sculpture, standing at a height of 2.5 meters, which serves as a popular backdrop for memorable photographs.

Adding to the charm of this picturesque location, Crescendo, a South Navy saxophone club led by Kim Hong-pyo, held a delightful busking performance over the weekend of the 10th and 11th, further enhancing the atmosphere of the flower garden.

