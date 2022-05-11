Korea Destinations: Sancheong Cheonha Taepyeong Rose Farm Introduces 200 Kinds of Roses

A rose exhibition where you can appreciate more than 200 kinds of roses will be held in Sancheong.

Cheonha Taepyeong Rose Farm located in Buri, Sancheong-eup, will be held to the 6th of June at 434 (90 Sancheong-daero 1766beon-gil) farm in Buri, Sancheong-eup.

The farm plans to showcase various equipment including 200 kinds of roses and 20 kinds of new domestic varieties on an area of ​​6,000㎡.

Anyone can enjoy it for free, and you can purchase rose seedlings of various varieties.

The farm also provides consulting on cultivation methods such as planting, management methods, and characteristics of roses by use.

“It would be good to see beautiful and fragrant roses and visit nearby tourist attractions in Sancheong such as Donguibogam Village, Hwangmaesan Mountain, and Suseonsa Temple,” said Roh Myung-soo, the farm’s CEO.