Korea Destinations: Sancheong Duncheolsan Observatory Re-opens

‘Sancheong Duncheolsan Observatory’, where you can enjoy the Milky Way, shooting stars, and an ecological garden all at once, is operated in Sancheong-gun, the hometown of Cheonwangbong Peak in Jirisan.

Sancheong County announced on the 22nd that it has reopened the Duncheolsan Observatory, which had been suspended for the prevention of COVID-19.

Duncheolsan Observatory is located in Duncheol Ecological Experience Forest in Duncheolsan Mountain, Sinan-myeon. Along with the observatory, the ecological garden is well maintained, so there are many things to see.

The observatory holds an astronomical observation event every other Saturday (second and fourth). However, the schedule may change depending on COVID-19 and weather conditions.

To apply for observation participation, search the Naver Internet cafe ‘Sancheong Duncheolsan Observatory’.

The ‘tail of a flower beetle’, which is currently in pale pink color, adds to the atmosphere in the Duncheolsan Ecological Experience Forest, which is approaching autumn.

Also, the carpenter hydrangea is in full bloom, creating a spectacular watercolor painting.

On one side of the ecological forest, a small garden such as a carpenter hydrangea, gaura, and emerald green has been established.

It is also fun to look up the names of various plants and trees by season along the deck where you can walk through the forest.