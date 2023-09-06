Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

A great place to take a break from city life, Tongyeong City Godongsan coastal roadway is a sure way to relieve stress.

The 2.79 km road from Daehang Beach to the Saryangdo Bridge combines the sounds of rolling waves and nature from the forest to provide a healing experience for those who wish to take a leisurely stroll.

The walking course takes about one hour to complete.

With a peak of 398m, Geumgangsan, one of Korea’s 100 most famous mountains, the tourist island attracts thousands of climbers per day and more than 400,000 climbers per month on weekends.