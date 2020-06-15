Image: Tongyeong City
Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

Haps Staff

A great place to take a break from city life, Tongyeong City Godongsan coastal roadway is a sure way to relieve stress.

The 2.79 km road from Daehang Beach to the Saryangdo Bridge combines the sounds of rolling waves and nature from the forest to provide a healing experience for those who wish to take a leisurely stroll.

The walking course takes about one hour to complete.

With a peak of 398m, Geumgangsan, one of Korea’s 100 most famous mountains, the tourist island attracts thousands of climbers per day and more than 400,000 climbers per month on weekends.

Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

