Image: Gyeongnam province
Korea Destinations: Scenic Riverside Destinations Await in Gyeongnam

Discover the tranquility and beauty of Gyeongnam’s picturesque riverside spots, perfect for a springtime getaway.

Here are two enchanting destinations offering stunning views along the riverside:

Yangsan Obongsan Imgyeongdae

Nestled amidst the cherry blossom tunnel, Imgyeongdae provides a breathtaking panorama of the Nakdong River.

This historic pavilion, dating back to the Unified Silla period, offers a serene retreat where visitors of all ages can stroll along wooden paths, surrounded by fragrant pine trees.

Imgyeongdae’s allure lies in its legendary connection to Choi Chi-won and the timeless poetry that echoes through the ages.

Accessible via public transportation from Mulgeum Station, Imgyeongdae is a must-visit destination to immerse yourself in nature’s embrace this April.

Destination Information:

Address: 285 Wondong-ro, Yangsan-si, Gyeongsangnam-do

Public Transportation: Take City Bus No. 137 or 138 from Mulgeum Station and alight at Imgyeongdae (approximately 15 minutes).

Miryang Yeongnamru

Experience the splendor of Yeongnamru against the backdrop of the Miryang River. This pavilion boasts architectural grandeur and historical significance.

Adorned with various plaques praising its fame, Yeongnamru stands tall as a testament to the region’s cultural heritage.

Designated as a national treasure, this site offers an enchanting vista that offers amazing sunsets.

Located in Miryang, Yeongnamru is easily accessible by city bus from Miryang Station, offering an evening retreat amidst cool breezes.

Destination Information:

Address: 324 Jungang-ro, Miryang-si, Gyeongsangnam-do

Public Transportation: Take City Bus No. 3, 6, or 7-1 from Miryang Station and alight at Yeongnamru (approximately 10 minutes).

For detailed travel information and more scenic destinations in Gyeongnam, visit the Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website (tour.gyeongnam.go.kr) and follow Gyeongnam Tourism Network on Facebook and Instagram.

