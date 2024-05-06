Korea Destinations: Seolri Skywalk Reopens After Extensive Refurbishment

Seolri Skywalk in Namhae, Korea’s highest at 38 meters, has reopened after undergoing extensive refurbishment.

Namhae-gun announced the full-scale operation restart with significant upgrades to facilities like the sky swing, cafe, plaza, and ticket office. Managed directly by the Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation, it aims to become a versatile cultural space for performances, markets, and conferences.

The iconic sky swing, now automated for enhanced safety and efficiency, promises an exhilarating experience, with angles reaching up to 40 degrees overlooking the southern sea. Improved restroom facilities, including a new addition in the parking lot, will enhance visitor convenience.

Currently only closing on Tuesdays, it will undergo a month-long trial operation to address any initial issues, before operating year-round, including evenings, starting from the peak vacation season in summer.

At night, the skywalk’s unique lighting show and popular music from the speakers add to its festive atmosphere.

Tickets for the Skywalk are 2,000 won and 6,000 won for the swinging experience fee which includes the Skywalk admission fee.