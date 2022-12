The ice rink at Seoul Plaza opened for the first time since 2020 in the nation’s capital just in time for the holidays.

It will stay open during the winter season until February 12.

The opening hours for the rink are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. between Sunday and Thursday, while the opening hours extend to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and national holidays.

The entrance fee is 1,000 won and the facilities may be closed if fine dust levels are too high.