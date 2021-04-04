Korea Destinations: Seoul Resumes City Bus Tours

Almost a year after the Seoul City government halted bus tours due to the then outbreaking COVID-19 pandemic, city buses have once again hit the streets of the nation’s capital.

Four of the six courses have reopened, including the Jamsil course, the traditional culture and Han River course, the night course, and the Namsan downtown palace course.

All bus drivers have been tested for COVID-19 and passengers will undergo temperature checks and will record their names in the log.

Eating and drinking are prohibited and the number of people allowed to ride will be reduced in line with current government social distancing measures.

An up to 6,000 won discount is available until June.