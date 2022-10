One of the biggest fireworks displays in the country returns this Saturday as the Seoul International Fireworks Festival is back for another year of excitement.

Taking place at Yeouido Hangang Park, the festival which began in 2000, has over 1.2 million people line up the riverside each year.

The festival gets underway at 1 p.m. before the main fireworks event which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Event Details

Location: Hangang Park, Yeouido, Seoul

Time: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.