Image: Changwon City
Korea Destinations: Seven Must Visit Sites on the 2023-2024 Korea Tourism Top 100 List in Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam province announced that seven tourist attractions were selected for the 2023-2024 Korea Tourism Top 100 Places to Visit’ announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Tourism Organization.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have been selecting and announcing the 100 representative tourist destinations of Korea every two years since 2013, and this is the 6th edition.

The selected tourist destinations in Gyeongnam province are:

— Gimhae Gaya Theme Park

— Tongyeong Dipirang

— Goseong Danghangpo

— Yeojwacheon Stream (cherry blossoms)  

— Geochang Anti-aging Healing Land

—  Hwangmaesan County Park

— Jinju Fortress

Image: Gyeongnam Province

Gimhae Gaya Theme Park is located at the foot of Mt. Bunseong in the center of Gimhae. It is a complex cultural space where everyone can experience Gayaculture and experience programs.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Tongyeong Dipirang is the longest and largest outdoor nighttime digital theme park in Korea. At night,  the 1.5 km park trail in Nammangsan Park in Tongyeong turns into a theme park consisting of 15 themes using fantastic digital media art and lighting.

Image: Goseong-gun

Goseong Danghangpo is a historical site where Admiral Yi Sun-sin destroyed 57 Japanese ships on two occasions during the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592. It is a multi-purpose tourist destination with Danghangpo Maritime Museum, Natural History Museum, Natural Art Center, and family recreational facilities.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Yeojwacheon Stream, which is well known as a cherry blossom viewing spot in Jinhae, is where the cherry blossom tunnel, which is considered the best in Korea, is formed where the entire city center is covered with cherry blossoms in AprilIt is a good place to take a walk on the deck next to Yeojwacheon Stream and enjoy cherry blossom viewing, so couples and families from all over the country visit.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Geochang Anti-aging Healing Land is a place where you can feel the energy of  Geochang full of healthy mountain spirit surrounded by Mt. Udu and  Mt.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Hwangmaesan County Park is a famous mountain in Hapcheon that boasts the beauty of all four seasons, with royal azaleas in spring,  green plains in summer,  silver grass in autumn, and snowflakes in winterHwangmaesan Auto Camping Site has a feast of flowers swaying under your feet is a heavenly paradise that anyone of all ages can enjoy.

Image: Jinju City

Jinjuseong is the place where General Kim Si-min made the Battle of Jinju, one of the three major battles during the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592At this time, Nongae was the place where he embraced the enemy commander and committed himself to the Namgang River.

