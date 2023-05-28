Korea Destinations: Six Great Places to Travel Around the Country this Summer

Summertime in Korea provides great opportunities to explore off-the-beaten-path locations around the country.

If you are planning to stay on the peninsula this summer, here are six recommended places to visit.

1. Sacheon, Gyeongnam province — Located in Gyeongnam province, it become famous for the Sacheon Ocean Cable Car which opened to the public in early 2018.

2. Gadeokdo, Busan — Gadeokdo Island which houses the famous Gadeokdo lighthouse built in 1909, is often referred to as the ‘Island of History,’ and is the largest island in Busan.

3. Yeongheungdo, Incheon — Three sandy beaches, including Nae-ri, Simripo, and Janggyeong-ri are highlights of this former strategic military island.

4. Seonyudo, Jeollabuk-do — The combination of Seonyudo’s natural beauty, seafood, and the ability to really “get away from it all” make it an ideal retreat.

5. Geogeumdo, Jeollanam-do — Picturesque landscapes and a slow lifestyle make this a nice place to get away from it all.

6. Wando, South Jeolla Province — Great seafood, one of the country’s best arboretums, and lovely nature make this port island a must-visit.