Korea Destinations: Sky Cycling in Haman-gun

Haman-gun in Gyeongnam province has completed construction of a sky cycling experience facility in Ipgok County Park in Ipgok-rim Sanin-myeon.

The facility consists of two 14-meter tall towers with six sky cycle lines that cross the Ipgok reservoir.

The Sky Cycle, which starts at a height of 11-meters, is an experience facility in which users ride a specifically made bicycle using a wire installed on the surface of the water which you can pedal on the 255-meter roundtrip course.

The Sky Cycle rides at a height of 8-meters and is equipped with an electric device that offers a comfortable riding experience for one or two people.

The facility is expected to open in full after a two-week testing period.

Admission to the experience facility is 15,o00 won.