Image: Gimhae City
TravelDomestic DestinationsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Spectacular Water Pampas Grass at Gimhae’s Hwapocheon

Haps Staff

For those looking for an autumn adventure in Gimhae, look no further than Hwapocheon.

If you want to really feel the autumn of Hwapocheon, we recommend walking along the trails. If you visit Hwapocheon Wetland in the early morning, you can feel the clear air and see a thick mist of water, and if you walk on the trail in the clear afternoon or at sunset, you can immerse yourself in quiet contemplation among the silver pampas grass. 

Weekend family experience programs ‘Hwapocheon Fall Picnic’ and ‘Autumn with Fallen Leaves’ are in progress. 

You can also see the stork couple Geum-i and Gwan-i at the nearby Bonghatul Stork Radiation Center observation deck (6-8 Bonsan-ri, Jinyeong-eup). Geum-i and Gwan-i arrived at Yesan Stork Park on September 30th. 

Hwapocheon Wetland was designated as a wetland protected area by the Ministry of Environment in 2017 as it is home to 812 species of species, including 24 endangered wildlife species such as storks and spoonbills. 

From November to March of the following year, winter birds such as spoonbills, swans, geese, and eagles come to Hwapocheon for the winter, so it is also good for bird watching. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
54 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 