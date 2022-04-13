Korea Destinations: Spring Comes Alive at Dotseom Island Off The Coast of Masan

Enjoy the mood of the blue sea at Dotseom Island, where spring flowers such as tulips, pansies, and muscari are in full bloom.

The spring flowers are in full bloom and are at their peak at Dotseom Marine Amusement Park in Masanhappo-gu.

On the 1.5km coastal promenade that surrounds the island, the winter pansies, daffodils, and tulips are still in full bloom.

If you follow the stairs and climb to the top of Dotseom, you will see a palace of flowers spread over 1,700 square meters with yellow forsythia jasmine, perigonium, and purple muscari.

From here, you can get a panoramic view of the blue sea off Masan.

In May, roses and poppies will be in full bloom, hydrangeas, gauras, and marigolds in summer, and chrysanthemums, cosmos, and daffodils in autumn will welcome visitors.

You can especially look forward to the hydrangea. The city planted 1,147 hydrangeas in the 250m section of the coastal promenade to create a hydrangea flower path on Dotseom Island.

The hydrangeas, which will bloom on Dopseom Island in July and August, are so abundant that they look like a large bunch of bouquets from afar, and they grow in clusters, so it is expected to rise as a ‘life photo’ spot.

Meanwhile, if you visit Dotseom Island and use Masan Fish Market-affiliated stores (45 locations), you can receive a 10% discount on the payment amount. If you use the fish market affiliates first, you can receive a 1,000 won discount coupon for the Dotseom boarding.