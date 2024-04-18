Korea Destinations: Spring Comes Alive at Geochang Changpowon Gardens

Geochang Changpowon has created a beautiful spring garden with more than 20 types of flowers, including daffodils, tulips, cherry blossoms, and moss, boasting their colorful appearance.

Located on the upper reaches of the Hapcheon Dam, it’s a waterfront ecological park with irises mainly planted alongside its water purification facilities.

Around the central square, 50,000 tulips and daffodils create an exotic atmosphere, and the scattering cherry blossoms remind you of a watercolor painting.

In particular, in the glass greenhouse, you can appreciate various types of subtropical plants such as succulents and palm trees.

Starting with tulips and cherry blossoms in spring, in May, more than 1 million irises are in harmony with the wetlands, creating a spectacular view, lotus flowers and water lilies in summer, chrysanthemums, maple leaves, cosmos in autumn, and reeds and silver grass in winter.

Geochang Changpowon, Gyeongnam’s first provincial garden, serves as a botanical garden in nature and has established itself as a resting place for healing and healing for visitors.