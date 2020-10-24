Image: Namhae-gun
Korea Destinations: Stroll the Beautiful Walking Course at Hwajeon Byeolgok-gil

Take a lovely autumn stroll at Hwajeon Byeolgok-gil in Namhae in Gyeongnam province, the seventh course of Namhaebarae-gil.

Selected as one of the top 100 “untact” tourist places for fall by the Korean Tourism Organization, the 16.2 km trail runs through the German Village, Samdong-myeon, Naesan Reservoir, Wind Trail Museum, and Butterfly Ecological Park.

Image: Namhae-gun

Walking along the lovely autumn hues, you can marvel at the spectacular scenery and views of the South Sea from Pyeonbaek Natural Recreation Forest to Cheonhama-eul.

Namhaebarae-gil is a 231km walking trail that includes 16 main courses and three branch courses.

Barae is a local dialect word from Namhae for the work of mothers going out to the tidal flat to provide seafood for their families.

 

blank
