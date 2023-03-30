Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Suncheon International Garden Expo 2023

The Suncheon International Garden Expo 2023 gets underway today for seven months through October 31.

Held for the first time in 10 years, it’s taking place at Suncheonman National Garden, Suncheonman Wetland, and other parts of the city.

This large-scale event has participants from over 30 countries with this year’s theme focusing on awareness of global warming.

According to visitkorea.net, visitors can enjoy the sights of Ocheon Green Square by the city’s reservoir and Green Island, as well as participate in activities like barefoot walking on Earthing Road and taking a relaxing stroll at Garden over Water. Visitors planning on an overnight trip in Suncheon can spend the night in Suncheonman National Garden at Garden Stay.

Event Information

Date: April 1 through October 31, 2023

Location: Suncheonman National Garden, Suncheonman Wetland, and other parts of the city

Admission: 14,000 won, tickets available on Interpark

 

