Image: Sancheong-gun
Korea Destinations: Take a Healing Stroll on the Paths Through Daewonsa Valley Road

Haps Staff

As more people are taking to the countryside to escape the city, hiking around nature’s beauty and catching some fresh air in Jirisan has always been a popular option in Korea.

Daewonsa Valley Road, in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do is one of the less explored in Jirisan, but it provides beautiful scenery along its 3.5km trails which start from Yupyeong parking lot in Samjang-myeon to Garangip Elementary School in Yupyeong village.

Image: Sancheong-gun

The valley road, which was opened in 2018, is known for its ecological value, with a symphony of insects providing the backdrop music.

Highlights of the walk include the 58-meter Bangjang Mountain Bridge in front of Daewon Temple and the beautiful views from Yongso, which legend has it that dragons have lived for 100 years.

Image: Sancheong-gun

The valley is beautiful during all four seasons and attracts a few thousand hikers each day during the weekends.

Image: Sancheong-gun

