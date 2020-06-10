Korea Destinations: Take an Old Trolley Bus at Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan

Take a step back in time and ride an old trolley bus that looks like an old streetcar at Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan.

The pilot project began Tuesday and will run until the 19th before beginning its full course around the garden from the end of the month.

The circular course will run 9 times a day, starting from Taehwagang Station and passing by major hotels in Samsan-dong, local department stores, Taehwagang Observatory, the museum of birds at Samho Grand Forest, Taehwagang, Taehwaru, Clock Tower intersection, and Central Market.

A Hyundai Motor Bus was refurbished to make the trolley bus, which can hold 32 passengers.