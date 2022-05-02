Korea Destinations: Take the Geumosan Cable Car and See the Blooming Poppies in Bukcheon

Along with cosmos and buckwheat flowers, poppies began to burst into red in the fields of Jeonjeon Village, Bukcheon-myeon, Hadong-gun, a representative spring, and autumn festival site in Korea.

Hadong-gun will hold a direct market for agricultural and special products from May 13th to 22nd, when 100 million poppies will bloom in full bloom to make the fields red as if they have moved the setting sun at sunset.

The Hadong World Tea Expo PR Center will open a flower complex along with the event.

This year’s poppy crop is as spectacular as previous years. The five-color flower garden, including red and pink poppies, yellow rapeseed, purple rapeseed, and white mistletoe, boasts an amazing visual appearance.

In addition, a special exhibition of rose bonsai, an exhibition of succulents, and the operation of a store is planned to provide visitors with a variety of attractions.

Ticket holders of the Hadong Flyway Cable Car, which opened near the Bukcheon Flower Complex on the 22nd, can receive discounts at the direct sales market in the flower complex.

Hadong Flyway Cable Car, the best landmark on the southern coast where you can see the clean Namhae Hallyeohaesang National Park at a glance, is located in the nearby Geumosan Mountain.

40 state-of-the-art 10-seater cabins from France’s POMA have been installed on the 2,556m-long track from the top of Mt. Geumosan 849m above sea level to the Jungpyeong-ri youth training center in Geumnam-myeon.

The cable car operates from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and public holidays, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.

The fare is 20,000 won for a regular cabin and 27,000 won for a crystal cabin, and a discount of 5,000 won will be provided to local residents.