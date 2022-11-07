Korea Destinations: The Nation’s Only First Class Fishing Village

Namhae-gun’s Iear Fishing Village Experience Recreation Village was selected as the ‘First Class Fishing Village‘ in the deliberation of the 2022 Fishing Village Tourism Rating Determination hosted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries for the second year in a row.

The ‘2022 Fishing Village Experience Village Rating Determination Review‘ is an annual project promoted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to improve the service level and quality of fishing village tourism.

The evaluation is conducted in three categories: experience, accommodation, and food, with grades 1 to 3 given to each category.

This year, on-site evaluation was conducted on 56 fishing villages out of 121 fishing villages nationwide.

Iear Village received 1st grade in all categories and was selected as the only ‘first-class fishing village‘ in the country.

It has been recognized for its clean restaurants and accommodation facilities, as well as various experience programs such as fishing, oyster collecting, sardine fishing, and trapping.

The village will receive a commendation from the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, a prize of 30 million won, and support for various public relations projects from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries next year.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries also selected excellent villages for each category of experience, lodging, and food using the results of this fishing village experience and recreation village rating evaluation.