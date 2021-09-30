Image: Korean Flower Palace Museum
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: The Korean Palace Flower Museum in Yangsan

Haps Staff

The Korean Palace Flower Museum located in Maegok-dong, Yangsan pays tribute to the beauty of Korean flower court paintings from the Joseon Dynasty.

The new museum consists of two buildings — Daesangdang and Surojae, both which are traditional hanoks — and a waterway amid the beautifully landscaped grounds and is near Hwangsuro National Intangible Cultural Property No. 124.

The museum includes traditional exhibitions such as royal court flowers made of silk or paper used during banquets in the palaces of the Joseon Dynasty.

Image: Korean Flower Palace Museum

Additionally, a special opening exhibition on ‘Gojong Jung Chan’, presents a reenactment of King Jong-sun’s eighth birthday party in 1887 and displays a luxurious table setting of the times.

Other exhibits include styles of the late Joseon Dynasty and the signage of Silla, Goryeo, and Joseon Dynasty and an exhibition weaving room where you can see pictures of scenery and various painting tools that depict the lives and lives of women of the Joseon dynasty.

The museum took 10 years to construct and admission is free until full operations begin next year.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
19 ° C
19 °
15.1 °
82 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 