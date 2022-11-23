Korea Destinations: Things to Do and See in Changwon

Korea’s first planned city which was modeled after Canberra, Australia, Changwon offers a quiet respite located on the Nakdong River delta and overlooking Masan Bay.

Less than an hour’s drive from Busan, Changwon’s charms are great for a night’s getaway.

According to the 2020 Changwon Tourism Survey published by the Changwon Municipal Research Institure, the five most visited tourist sites last year were Masan Fish Market, Jinhae Marine Park, Bridge on the River Kwai, Lake Park, and Junam Reservoir.

The survey was taken from 1,000 domestic tourists over the age of 15.

Other sites worth a look include Rose Park in the summer, the Changwon Arboretum, and NC Dino’s Stadium, Marine Drama Set, Sangsang-gil, and Mageumsan Hot Spring.

Sites that were voted to be improved were Changdong Art Village, Gagopakoburang-gil, and Jehwangsung Park.

Seafood topped the local foods to try with aggujjim voted best, followed by fresh sashimi, and grilled eel.

Other local delicacies to try include poomeun mideodeok, sweet persimmons, and Jinhae Kong, a local soybean-shaped cake covered in syrup.